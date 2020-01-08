Oxycoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $69,728.00 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034755 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

