Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $60,844.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,396,475 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

