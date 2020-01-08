$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. US Concrete posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,006,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 147,322 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 122,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,234 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $683.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

