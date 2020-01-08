Bean Cash (BITB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $4.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,414,053,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.