Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTO. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autoweb by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Autoweb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

