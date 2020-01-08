SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.