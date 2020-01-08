Sociall Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $66,618.00 and $27.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.