Brokerages Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Post $0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 15,037.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

