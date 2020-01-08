American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $96.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.58.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.