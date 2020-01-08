Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s (AJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $96.20.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

