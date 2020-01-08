Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.