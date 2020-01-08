$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.18. Textron posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,668,000 after purchasing an additional 651,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,521 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

