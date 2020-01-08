-$0.16 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Shares of OII opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

