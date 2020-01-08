Barrington Research Comments on Landec Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landec in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $292.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $269,938.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,900 shares of company stock worth $290,576. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth about $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

