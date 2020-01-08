Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.