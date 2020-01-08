Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JMDA stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Jerrick Media has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

