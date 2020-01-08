Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.