Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Nephros in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEPH opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Nephros has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

