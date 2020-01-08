Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

