ValuEngine Lowers KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.33.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

