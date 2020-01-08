L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

