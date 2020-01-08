Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:POLXF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

