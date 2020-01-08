Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:POLXF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

