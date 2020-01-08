ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.15. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

