MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

