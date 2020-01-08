Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quarterhill Inc. is a diversified investment holding company. It focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things segment across multiple verticals. The company’s products and services capture, analyze and interpret data. Quarterhill Inc, formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc, is based in Ottawa, Canada. “

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.61. Quarterhill has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

