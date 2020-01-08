Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental (CON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental (ETR: CON):

  • 1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2019 – Continental was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2019 – Continental was given a new €111.00 ($129.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/29/2019 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/25/2019 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/19/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/13/2019 – Continental was given a new €175.00 ($203.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2019 – Continental was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CON opened at €115.88 ($134.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €119.20. Continental AG has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

