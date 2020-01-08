RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrington Research Comments on Landec Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Barrington Research Comments on Landec Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Jerrick Media Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Jerrick Media Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura
Nephros Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group
Nephros Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group
Spirent Communications Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group
Spirent Communications Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report