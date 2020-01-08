RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

