Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $143.80 and a 1 year high of $243.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average is $204.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jerrick Media Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Jerrick Media Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura
Nephros Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group
Nephros Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group
Spirent Communications Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group
Spirent Communications Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group
ValuEngine Lowers KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR to Sell
L OREAL CO/ADR Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
L OREAL CO/ADR Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report