Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $216.70 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $143.80 and a 1 year high of $243.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average is $204.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

