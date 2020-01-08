Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $110.80.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

