Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bill.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

BILL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

