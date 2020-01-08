National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BDT opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The stock has a market cap of $296.77 million and a PE ratio of 39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.