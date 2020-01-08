Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

