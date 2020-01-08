Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $107.94 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Signature Bank by 21.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

