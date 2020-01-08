Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.9-174.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.7 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

