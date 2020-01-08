Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

