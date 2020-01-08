First Republic Bank Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $118.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

