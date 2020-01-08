Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted by Analyst

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

