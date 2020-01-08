Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

