AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.85 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

