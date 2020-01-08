Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Q&K International Group updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
QK stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $20.44.
Q&K International Group Company Profile
