Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Jan 8th, 2020

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.77) by $1.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Q&K International Group updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

QK stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

