OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of OneCap Investment Corp (CVE:OIC) rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 77,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About OneCap Investment (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property covering an area of 1,734 hectares located in the San Martin De Loba. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

