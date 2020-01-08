Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 2.9%

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), approximately 2,414,862 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.