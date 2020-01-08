TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Down 0.4%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €22.16 ($25.77) and last traded at €22.40 ($26.05), approximately 175,254 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.50 ($26.16).

TEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.36.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.