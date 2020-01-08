TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.99), approximately 2,086 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million and a PE ratio of 505.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.87.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

