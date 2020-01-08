iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $213.32, approximately 1,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.