iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $213.32, approximately 1,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.66.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
