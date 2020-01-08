iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.71 and last traded at $141.84, 201 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9575 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKL)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

