iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, approximately 10,492 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 78,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEZ. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

