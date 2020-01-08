iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84, approximately 10,492 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 78,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEZ)
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).
