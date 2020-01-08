Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Down 0%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.45 and last traded at $138.41, 584 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7114 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 143,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

