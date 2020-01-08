iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.68, approximately 809,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 503,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3076 dividend. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYE)

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

