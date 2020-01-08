iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.68, approximately 809,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 503,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3076 dividend. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYE)
iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.
