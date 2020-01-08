adidas (ETR:ADS) Sets New 52-Week High at $299.20

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €299.20 ($347.91) and last traded at €299.15 ($347.85), with a volume of 210031 shares. The stock had previously closed at €294.75 ($342.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €283.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

